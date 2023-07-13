NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Harry Potter store in New York City will celebrate National Ice Cream Day this Sunday in a magical way.

The flagship store will be giving out free Butterbeer ice cream.

The event will take place at the Harry Potter store located next to the Flatiron Building at 935 Broadway in Manhattan from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store will then give out free ice cream at Central Park on Fifth Avenue between 58th and 59th streets from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“This is a magical butterscotch-inspired treat, perfect for muggles and wizards alike,” read a post on the NYC for Free Instagram account. “I tried it and it tasted like butterscotch and vanilla and caramel – so so delicious!”

Times are subject to change and free ice cream will be given out while supplies last.