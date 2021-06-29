Police on the scene after a 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Harlem, Manhattan on June 28, 2021, according to police. (Citizen Ap)

NEW YORK — One man was killed and at least eight people were wounded, including a teenager, in a string of shootings across New York City on Monday night, according to authorities.

The shootings all occurred between just 7 p.m. and midnight, taking place in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx, the NYPD said.

Map of shooting incidents on the night of Monday, June 28, 2021. (PIX11 News)

The gun violence started with a deadly shooting just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 125th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Harlem, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call arrived to find 32-year-old Devin Campbell with multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Then, over in Brooklyn, a 46-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the torso by an unknown man around 8 p.m. in the Brownsville section, police said.

The youngest victim of the violent night was a 19-year-old boy who was shot in the arm just before 9 p.m. on a basketball court at the Amsterdam Houses NYCHA complex on the Upper West Side, officials said.

The teen was hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Less than an hour later, back in Brooklyn, authorities said a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach around 9:45 p.m. in the Sunset Park neighborhood.

The victim was approached by two men who tried to rob him, but when they were unsuccessful, one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire before fleeing, police said.

The victim was hospitalized in what police described as “stable” condition.

Up in the Bronx, three people were wounded when two men opened fire Just after 10 p.m. on Dekalb Avenue in the Norwood section, police said.

A 66-year-old woman, who police believe might have been an innocent bystander, was shot in the leg and hospitalized, authorities said.

According the NYPD, the two other victims were a man, 39, shot in the leg, and another man, 31, shot in the arm. Police said it was unclear if they were the intended targets.

Two hours later, at around midnight, gunfire rang out in the Norwood section yet again.

Police said a man approached two 24-year-old men hanging out on Hull Avenue and opened fire, shooting them both in the back.

The victims where rushed to a nearby hospital after the gunman fled, authorities said.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made in any of the shootings.

The deadly string of gunfire came just hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the NYPD deployed dozens of additional officers into the Times Square area following the shooting of a bystander in the tourist hot spot on Sunday evening.

“We’ve got to fix this situation,” the mayor said Monday, referring to an ongoing rise in gun violence across the city.

According to NYPD crime data, at least 826 people have been shot in New York City in 2021 so far, the highest number for this time period since 2002.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).