NEW YORK — As gun possession at New York City schools becomes a growing problem, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday there will be an increase in unannounced scannings at school buildings.

“We need to make sure we’re adding extra protection to make sure there’s never violence, never any incident where a child is harmed,” the mayor said.

There will be unannounced scanning at several schools where it would be particularly helpful, according to the mayor, and the city will work with neighborhood coordination officers and youth community officers to be at schools at arrival and dismissal times.

“The safety of the whole community comes first,” de Blasio said.

Twenty safe corridors will also be added where there will be extra police presence to support the kids.

The mayor acknowledged children have been through a lot, which is why the city hired 500 more social workers to assist with social and emotional screenings.

Additional information will be announced in the coming days, the mayor added.

In less than one week, six guns have been recovered at five high schools and one middle school across the city, according to the NYPD. Of the firearms recovered, three were loaded.

Community leaders warned parents that children are in danger, calling on the city to take immediate action.

When asked whether or not there will be enough staff available to accommodate to the increase in scanning, the mayor said he feels confident in staffing as 92% of school safety agents have been vaccinated. The number of those vaccinated will allow the city to shift around agents or implement overtime if needed.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said he is content with the number of safety agents available.

There are about 3,200 agents at the 1,400 sites across the city, according to Harrison. There are a backup of youth coordination officers available to fill in at schools with low numbers of school safety agents.

The mayor also said he is not worried the screenings will exacerbate the relationship between students and police.

“It’s about how we do it,” the mayor said, adding that scanning can be done in a way that is respectful and communicative.