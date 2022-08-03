NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city is filled with stories, but getting the chance to tell them can be tough.

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and the New York Foundation for the Arts have a grant opportunity to get women’s projects into production.

The city has announced $2 million for NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre. This would be the fourth round and bring the total to more than $7.5 million since 2018.

“Now, more than ever, it is critical that we continue to elevate women’s voices and perspectives in order to advance gender equity and women leadership in the creative industries and beyond,” said Anne del Castillo, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

Click here for information on applying to the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre.

Film, theatre, music, and web-based projects are eligible if they feature “a woman’s perspective prominently, and/or include a woman director, and/or include a meaningful woman producer credit, and/or prominently include a woman’s perspective or writing credit, and/or include a woman protagonist(s).”

The application process has just opened for the next round of recipients. It runs through November. The next awards will be announced in March 2023.

“Women’s perspectives in the arts, media, and entertainment industries are crucial to telling the rich and diverse stories of our city,” said NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

He said the additional $2 million in city funding to the NYC Women’s Fund will help level the playing field.