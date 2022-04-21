NEW YORK (PIX11) — Millions will go to New York City to fight the opioid crisis, New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday.

In the first week alone, more than $11 million will be sent to the five boroughs, official said. Up to $256 million could go to New York as part of a settlement James secured from manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

“Pharmaceutical companies that flooded New York communities with opioids are finally paying for the harm and devastation they caused,” James said. “For far too long, opioid makers and distributors created more pain and suffering than they claimed to cure. The settlements my office secured from these companies are a result of our unwavering commitment to hold the powerful accountable and protect New Yorkers.”

One New Yorker dies from an opioid overdose every four hours, Adams said. Department of Health and Mental Hygiene data shows a record number of overdose deaths citywide in the first two quarters of 2021.

“ Too many New Yorkers have suffered from death and addiction and too many families and communities have been torn apart” Adams said. “It’s time to end this public health crisis, and the $256 million New York City will be receiving thanks to Attorney General James’ good work will be critical in funding opioid treatment programs, education efforts, and other support programs across all five boroughs.”