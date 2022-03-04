NEW YORK (PIX11) — Get ready to pay up at the pump.

Gas prices in New York City surged to an average of $4 a gallon, according to AAA. The last time the five boroughs saw prices that high for unleaded regular gas was July 19, 2014. Historically, New York City’s drivers experienced a $4 gallon in 2011, 2013 and 2013.

The highest price ever in New York City was $4.41 per gallon on July 16, 2008.

“Four dollars per gallon is something that drivers usually speak of in hushed tones, worried the imposing figure previously endured might return at some painful, future time,” AAA Northeast’s Robert Sinclair, Jr., said. “Unfortunately, the future is now.”

Gas prices had been hovering around $3 a gallon since April 23, according to AAA. At this time a year ago, New York City drivers paid $2.87 a gallon. At Friday’s price, more than $60 is needed to fill a 15-gallon tank.

In Long Island, the average gas price as of Friday was $4.01 a gallon. Nassau and Suffolk counties last saw $4 a gallon gas back in 2013.

The situation is poised to get even worse. The price of crude oil on Friday started at more than $111 per barrel as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued.

As weather improves, drivers tend to hit the road more often, increasing demand for gas and driving the prices higher, according to AAA. In the middle of March there’s also the start of a switch to more expensive blends of summer gasoline.