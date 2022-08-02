NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sixteen alleged members and associates of a New York City gang were charged with committing various racketeering, narcotics and violent gun offenses, including murder and attempted murder, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The defendants are all suspected members and associates of the Own Every Dollar (OED) gang, a subset of the Trinitarios, authorities said. OED has “wreaked havoc” in New York City over the past four years, responsible for multiple murders, armed robberies, shootings, assaults and drug distribution, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

“The defendants charged today include OED’s leadership and some of the gang’s most violent members, who we allege murdered five victims over the past four years, committed 13 shootings, and committed seven robberies or attempted robberies,” Williams said in a statement.

Five defendants were charged in one or more of five different murders in Manhattan and the Bronx. Eleven defendants were charged in one or more of 12 attempted murders. Members of OED also allegedly conspired to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, ecstasy and marijuana.

“The charges brought today against these dangerous individuals are a direct result of the vigilant work conducted by law enforcement partners. These partnerships were instrumental in shutting down this racketeering operation, took dangerous drugs and weapons off our streets, and interrupted heinous crimes in our neighborhoods,” New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen said in a statement.

The names of the alleged gang members charged can be found here.