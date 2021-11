FILE – Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, following the death of her mother Betty Shabazz, June 23, 1997 in New York; Right: Malcolm X in the Hotel Theresa, in New York, May 21,1964. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, was laid to rest on Saturday.

The funeral took place at Manhattan’s Islamic Cultural Center of New York followed by a burial at a Westchester County cemetery.

Shabazz was found dead in her Brooklyn home on Monday. She reportedly died of natural causes and was dealing with a long-term illness before her death.

Shabazz and her twin sister were the youngest of the civil rights leader’s children. She was 56 years old.