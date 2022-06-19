ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a New York City firefighter was killed when a tree limb fell onto the vehicle he was driving at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina.

Biltmore spokesperson Marissa Jamison says the limb fell across a road at the entrance to the tourist attraction amid high winds Friday and struck a guest’s vehicle. The Citizen Times reports an Asheville fire spokesperson says the driver died before firefighters arrived.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department of New York says Casey Skudin would have turned 46 on Sunday.

Skudin had 16 years of service and worked in the Rockaway area of Queens. He was married to Angela Skudin and had two children.