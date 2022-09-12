NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYC Ferry’s anticipated price increase for a single-ride ticket went into effect on Monday, along with reduced prices for eligible New Yorkers.

The cost of a single-ride ticket for the NYC Ferry is now $4, increased from $2.75. Seniors, people with disabilities and low-income residents are now eligible to pay just $1.35 for a single-ride ticket.

The changes in fare prices were first announced in July by Mayor Eric Adams. They are part of the “NYC Ferry Forward” plan to make the ferry system more “equitable, accessible and fiscally sustainable,” according to Adams.

The price of a single-ride ticket was raised in part to offset the reduced fares for seniors, people with disabilities and low-income New Yorkers.

However, if you are a frequent rider of the NYC Ferry, you can still pay the old rate by purchasing a 10-trip bundle for $27.50.

“We like to look at this progressive fare structure change as something that’s going to make the system more financially sustainable and also make the system more accessible to so many more New Yorkers,” said New York City Economic Development Corporation spokesperson Mary Mueller.

The new pricing system will generate as much as $2 million in additional revenue each year, according to a mayor’s office spokesperson.

Eligible New Yorkers are able to apply for the Ferry Discount Program using the NYC Ferry website or by mailing in an application, officials said in July.

Additionally, the $1.00 bike fee has been eliminated across the entire NYC Ferry system, in an effort to encourage a more environmentally friendly mode of transportation.