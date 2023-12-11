NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City Ferry and Warner Music Group are teaming up to commemorate Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” that’s coming to the Barclays Center this Wednesday and Saturday.

NYC Ferry will be renaming its South Brooklyn route in honor of the “Material Girl.” The route will be dubbed the “Madonna Celebration Route” this week.

Each ferry landing will also have Madonna tie-in names, which include “Express Yourself Hook” and “Material Girl Pier.”

Madonna will return to the Big Apple in January for a tour stop at Madison Square Garden.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.