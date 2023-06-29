ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – NYC Ferry is expanding its weekend service to Rockaway, Queens this summer to better accommodate increased ridership during the summertime.

The Rockaway Reserve

NYC Ferry is launching its Rockaway Reserve service at the beginning of July. The Rockaway Reserve service will offer reservable seats on every peak departure on the Rockaway route from both Wall Street/Pier 11 and Brooklyn Army Terminal/Sunset Park.

Rockaway Reserve tickets will be available on weekends and holiday departures from July 1 to Sept. 4.

A dedicated number of tickets for the Rockaway Reserve will be available for reservation two weeks before a trip date for $10. Riders who buy a Rockaway Reserve ticket are guaranteed a spot on the specific departure time that was reserved. The remaining seats of the Rockaway Reserve will be available for regular-ticket riders.

The Rockaway Rocket

The Rockaway Rocket, a dedicated beach service vessel, is returning this summer with service out of Brooklyn. The Rockaway Rocket service will provide two morning trips to Rockaway from Brooklyn Bridge Park-Pier 6 and two afternoon return trips.

The Rockaway Rocket service will run on four weekends starting Aug. 12 through Labor Day weekend. Tickets must be served for $10.

“After the success of last year’s Rockaway Rocket, we are excited to be bringing new and additional improvements for beach goers and regular riders this summer,” said Andrew Kimball, president and CEO of the New York City Economic Development Corporation. “These two new pilot programs are designed to make the entire NYC Ferry system more enjoyable, accessible, and efficient.”