NYC ends solitary confinement in jails

Akeem Browder, left, brother of Kalief Browder, who was incarcerated in Rikers as a juvenile and died by suicide following his release, was joined by Melania Brown, second from left, sister of Layleen Polanco, a transgender woman with epilepsy who died in an isolated cell in the Rikers Island jail complex, outside City Hall during a march and rally to demand the end of solitary confinement on June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — The New York City Board of Correction voted to end solitary confinement in city jails on Tuesday.

The restrictive housing practice long panned by criminal justice activists will be replaced by an alternative disciplinary model called the Risk Management Accountability System (RMAS).

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who unveiled plans for solitary confinement reforms in March, praised the board’s decision.

“New York City is going further than any jail system in America to ban solitary confinement once and for all,” de Blasio in a statement. “Through our work with our Board of Correction, we have found a plan that will provide a safe and humane environment for those who are incarcerated and officers alike.”

The vote came one day after activists held a march and rally demanding an end to solitary confinement. The demonstration was led by the families of Layleen Polanco and Kalief Browder.

Polanco, who had health issues, died two years ago while being held in restrictive housing in a Rikers Island jail. The 27-year-old, who had health issues, couldn’t afford a $500 bail.

Browder died by suicide after he was incarcerated at Rikers Island for three years — two of which he spent in solitary — as a teenager. Accused of stealing a backpack when he was 16, Browder maintained his innocence and was forced to await trial at Rikers because his family couldn’t afford $10,000 bail.

Their family members were joined on Monday by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

“I believe we can keep people safe without torture,” he said. “Instead of fixing it so people are treated like human beings, leadership wants to put people in solitary confinement and torture them.”