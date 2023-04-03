Participants dressed up for the Easter Bonnet Parade in New York City. (The Associated Press)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grab an outlandish hat or a prime spot to watch others donning their quirky bonnets as they saunter along New York City streets on Easter Sunday.

The popular Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival, which dates back to the 1870s in New York City, is unique because it doesn’t showcase any marching bands or performers, organizers said.

Instead, anyone with a bonnet can partake in the parade and march up Fifth Avenue with hundreds of other revelers.

Here is what you need to know about the event:

When is the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival?

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. Easter is on April 9.

Where is the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival?

The parade runs along Fifth Avenue between 49th Street to 57th Street. The best spot to watch the festivities is near St. Patrick’s Cathedral.