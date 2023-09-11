NEW YORK (PIX11) — On a somber day in New York City, a popular doughnut shop is trying to lift the spirits of the city by giving away free doughnuts to first responders.

In honor of Sept.11, any NYPD, FDNY, or EMT members in uniform can snag a delicious treat at any of the seven Dough Doughnuts locations in the city, according to owner Steven Klein.

It’s the first time the franchise has done this on the 9/11 anniversary.

“I felt maybe it was getting away from us. It didn’t seem like a big deal this year and I wanted to do something special for them,” Klein told PIX11 News Monday. “It hit me the last few days I had to do something for them.”

Klein said he witnessed the terrorist attacks from the company’s warehouse in Long Island City. The businessman also used to work on Wall Street and lost former colleagues.

“I have memories of it,” he said.

Klein said the shops have already seen a stellar turnout of first responders. The participating locations are in Rockefeller Center, Flatiron District, Time Out Market, Brooklyn, Astoria, Urbanspace Vanderbilt, and Smorgasburg.

“They just love them,” Klein said. “Doughnuts put smiles on people’s faces.”

