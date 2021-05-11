NYC DOC Commissioner Cynthia Brann to resign: COBA

NEW YORK — New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Cynthia Brann is stepping down, according to the union representing the city’s correction officers.

Brann’s last day is expected to be May 31, according to the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association.

COBA President Benny Boscio gave PIX11 the following scathing statement on Brann’s resignation and her time leading the department:

“Under her watch, Cynthia Brann presided over one of the darkest chapters in the history of our agency, marred by record levels of jail violence, including thousands of assaults on Correction Officers, the botched management of COVID-19 in the jails, resulting in the death of nine officers, and most recently, the gross mismanagement that has led to Correction Officers forced to work triple shifts without meals and rest. Her failed leadership even drove 1,000 officers to resign over the last two years- a bleak reflection of the lowest levels of morale among our members in recent memory. COBA has long called for accountability at the top, beginning with her ouster, and hopefully, with her departure, we can turn the page and finally put the safety of everyone in our jails first.”

Brann has served New York City in the role since being named commissioner in October 2017.

Before that, she served as the deputy commissioner of the department for four years.

According to the city, Brann has at least 38 years of corrections and public safety experience.

PIX11 reached out to the Department of Correction for comment but had not heard back as of publishing of this story.