NYC DOC chaos continues: Detainee crashes bus into wall; correction officer suspended

FILE – NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 25: A New York Correction Department bus is parked on the grounds of Hart IslanD. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A detainee crashed a Department of Correction bus into a wall on Thursday night, injuring two people in custody, officials said.

Their injuries were minor. Damages to the bus were still being determined on Friday.

“At approximately 10 p.m. last night, a person in custody attempted to drive a DOC bus and crashed into a wall,” DOC spokesman Jason Kersten said. “We take this incident very seriously and are working with the Bronx DA to have the individual re-arrested.”

No DOC staff members were injured, but a correction officer was suspended for 30 days without pay. There may be additional discipline for the officer after the incident is investigated.