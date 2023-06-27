NEW YORK (PIX11) — A big honor for some of the great Jazz icons in New York City’s history. The New York City Landmark Preservation Commission voted Tuesday to designate three sites with ties to Jazz history as individual landmarks.

They are the apartment building at 935 St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights, where Duke Ellington lived for more than two decades, as well as Harlem’s Hotel Cecil & Minton’s Playhouse Building, and the former home of “Dizzy” Gillespie at 105-19 37th Avenue in Corona, Queens.

PIX 11’s Eileen Lehpamer spoke exclusively with Duke Ellington’s granddaughter, Mercedes Ellington, about the designation.

“His gigs were at the cotton club, and that area, you know, Washington Heights, was, you had made it if you had gone in those apartments. I think people need to be able to know and refer to history in order to go forward,” Ellington said.

“Music makes sense, and that’s what my grandfather believed. He believed that through music, you can solve all problems,” Ellington added.

“Designations reflect the degree to which the history of Jazz is embodied in the very fabric of New York City and recognize the musical pioneers who were drawn to live and work here by the culture of creativity that has always defined our city,” Landmarks Preservation Commission Chair Sarah Carroll said. “The story of Jazz is also the story of the Black community, who built tight-knit communities and cultural institutions in the face of racial discrimination.”