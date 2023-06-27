BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — School is officially out for the summer for the approximately one million students in the New York City public school system. With the summer break comes plenty of fun and good times, as well as some challenges, for both students and parents. The city’s many free recreational and educational resources are being promoted by City Hall and educational experts alike, and one yoga practice is not only being promoted as a way to help improve children’s well-being during the months ahead, it’s also becoming an official part of the school curriculum in the fall.

That was part of an announcement that Mayor Eric Adams, and Schools Chancellor David Banks made on the last day of school on Tuesday.

They were at the Ronald McNair School P.S. 5 to say that a practice called mindfulness breathing will be taught at all of the city’s 1,851 schools in the new academic year.

At the Ronald McNair School, faculty have taught it, as well as practiced it, since the pandemic began.

The example that it has set will be replicated at all of the schools that dismissed for the last time in the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday.

Bonnay Bedford walked out of P.S. 40 The George Washington Carver School as a newly-minted third grader, ready to start his summer.

When asked what he most wants to do over his break, his reply was, “Go to the beach.”

Miana Wall, a rising fourth grader, was even more specific.

“We need supplies, like bathing suits, beach toys, all of that stuff,” Miana said, about her summer beach plan.

However, her mother’s assessment of what’s ahead for the summer featured some destinations other than the oceanside.

“Taking them to the library, Coney Island, museums, pools,” said Latina Wall.

That kind of variety of educational and recreational activities is recommended by David Bloomfield, a professor of education policy, law and leadership at Brooklyn College and the CUNY Graduate Center.

He said that taking advantage of the many options that the city offers is far better than some of the alternatives to which many parents default.

“It’s very easy to hand them an iPad or game controller and walk out of the room,” he said, “but parents should take advantage of free community resources.”

One of those resources was mentioned by Kendra Cherry, a parent at P.S. 40, as she picked up her daughter, a rising third grader, from her last day in class for the year.

“Good thing there’s summer programs like Summer Rising,” she said. The DOE-sponsored program designed to help sustain students’ academics, was specifically recommended by Bloomfield.

He also said that emotional health is important to promote over the summer.

One way to help to do that is what the mayor and schools chancellor were promoting at the Ronald McNair School.

There, three rising fourth graders demonstrated to city leaders, faculty, and visitors how they do their mindfulness breathing.

After leading the group in a set of six breaths through the nose and released slowly out of the mouth, the three boys talked about the effect it has.

“I just feel more relaxed,” said Cash Granderson, one of the elementary school’s breathing practice leaders. “I don’t know how to explain it.”

Some faculty members across the city’s 1,851 schools are starting to train to use the breathing practices with their students in the coming academic year. The principal at P.S. 5 Ronald McNair said that the schools that are adding the program should expect to see at least one surprising result.

“Suspension rates will drop,” said Lena Gates, the P.S. 5 principal. She said that since her school started incorporating mindful breathing into the schools’ activities, the institution’s whole approach to discipline has changed.

“Zero suspensions,” is what she said she’s had since adopting the program early on in the pandemic, in 2020. “Because the adults in the building [are] now focused more on supporting, rather than punishing,” she said.

Whether those results at her school can be replicated citywide should begin to be evident by the last day of school 2024, based on her experience, she said.