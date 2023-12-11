NEW YORK (PIX11) — The future jobs will require young people to be prepared beyond the classroom, especially regarding technology.

Rafael Moran said his goal is to work with computers and is eager to attend college. He has a headstart on his dream career path.

“I am learning the ins and outs of network infrastructure and the basics of troubleshooting. I have been able to see for myself how the VP runs the networking operations. I have learned how to network with coworkers that have more experience than me,” said Moran.

Moran is an apprentice at the NYC Department of Environmental Protection. Soon, more people will gain valuable experience in the private and public sectors.

The Adams administration is announcing its new report. Pathway to Exclusive Economy: An Action Plan for Young Adult Career Success.

The report details how $600 million will be invested to prepare young New Yorkers to thrive in the city’s economy. Some of the funding will expand the CUNY 2X Tech Initiative, which recruits technology leaders to train students and promote equity and diversity in the tech industry.

“They are incredibly smart. They are motivated. They are hungry. What they don’t have are the connections to be able to channel that energy, test their interest, build social capital,” said CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos-Rodriguez.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program, Summer Youth Employment and apprenticeship initiative get extra funding. Officials said the training will be free for students and is an investment that will pay off in the long run, particularly for CUNY students.

About 85% of CUNY alums stay in New York City after graduation. Not all of the resources will be focused on students. The city will also offer hands-on training for young adults out of school and out of work.

“We are telling employers, your future talent is right here. Not only are you going to get the technology, you are going to get real New Yorkers that have the emotional intelligence to handle a diverse city of this magnitude,” said Adams.