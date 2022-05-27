NEW YORK (PIX11) — Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now you’ve heard of K-pop. Short for Korean popular music, K-pop has become a global phenomenon, and perhaps the biggest K-pop group of all time is boy band sensation BTS. K-pop groups sing catchy lyrics that instantly stick in your head, all while swaying in unison to precise moves. It was only a matter of time before K-pop dance would become a trend.

Wei Huang opened We_One Dance studio in the New York City area last year. The studio offers in-person group or one-on-one private lessons. Online classes have also been popular since the pandemic.

“I love K-pop music. That’s how I started,” said Huang. She has been practicing K-pop dance for 13 years and says there are constantly new moves, the moves imitating the song of the moment. “There’s a new K-pop song coming out so it’s changing fast,” said Huang. “You learn the different dance and you’re imitating different characters and it’s a lot of fun.”

Some have compared K-pop dance to hip hop. Huang says while there are similarities, K-pop dance has its own identity. “Hip-hop is more freestyle,” said Huang.

K-pop dancing is part dramatics. Huang says you’re acting out what you’re singing. The choreography is based on the lyrics and the beat and you’re constantly changing formation in sync. She also likens it to cosplay.

“This idol is my favorite so I learn her moves instead of others,” said Huang. “I can dress like her, the same haircut, same hairstyle, same clothes.”

At the foot of the famous red steps in Times Square, in the entertainment capital of the world, Huang and one of her students, Adrian Wang, show off their moves for us.

“The way they are doing the moves together all in sync and I thought it’d be cool if I can do it,” said Wang. “The vibe of the class looks very chill and everybody seems to be having a good time.”

The choreography is fun and flirty, with a bit of attitude and because it’s in a group setting, builds a sense of camaraderie. “After a while, when you start to get to know everybody from the class, it becomes more like a social event kind of thing,” said Wang.

Devotees of K-pop dance say the dancing is a big reason why the music genre continues to grow.

