NEW YORK (PIX11) — An alleged criminal mastermind directed thieves across New York City to steal millions in goods from drug stores and high-end stores over the course of several years, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

More than 40 people were charged for their alleged roles in the ring, officials said. Investigators seized more than $3.8 million worth of stolen items from alleged boss Roni Rubinov. Mayor Eric Adams said the thefts impacted every level of New York City’s economy.

“This wasn’t just shoplifting, but people going into stores and clearing off shelves as part of an organized crime ring,” he said.

Investigators found designer clothing along with cosmetics, medicine, tools, electronics, coffee and hundreds of gift cards. Items were resold on eBay. More than $1.3 million worth of stolen property has been sold from Rubinov’s eBay store since 2017, officials said.

The 41 defendants are being charged with various counts of enterprise corruption, money laundering, criminal possession of stolen property, scheme to defraud and conspiracy. If convicted, each defendant faces up to 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.