NYC crews prepare for rain, icy conditions

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With potentially dangerous conditions on the way, New York City crews are preparing for rain and ice

The rain begins and is expected to turn to ice Friday. As temperatures fall this weekend, conditions will get more dire.

To get ahead of the ice, salt spreaders are already loaded at NYC Department of Sanitation garages. More than 700 of those vehicles are in the fleet.

“We are expecting fast-changing conditions on Friday, as temperatures drop rapidly. Even after last week’s foot of snow, DSNY is ready to go,” Edward Grayson, commissioner of the New York City Department of Sanitation,” said.