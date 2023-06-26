NEW YORK (PIX11) — From skipping out on tickets to speeding through tolls without paying, fake license plates cost the city and MTA millions of dollars.

On Monday, the New York City Council’s Public Safety and Transportation Committee held an oversight hearing on several bills that would increase the fines for both the sale of and possession of phony vehicle tags.

City Councilman Oswald Feliz is backing the bills. He said drivers are using fake paper plates.

“[They] can run through the speed cameras and the red light cameras, but also ghost cars are being used to commit major crimes.” Feliz added, “We are talking about plates that are coming from Texas, Georgia and New Jersey. These fake plates are functioning almost as a license to break all of our rules and laws.”

The council members on the committee also heard testimony from the NYPD on the department’s strategies to combat the problem of so-called “ghost cars.”

Chief Michael Pilecki, the NYPD’s Transportation Bureau commanding officer, said the best recourse is for the city to tow these vehicles. He said in 2002, they issued 250,000 summons for covered or obstructed plates, arrested nearly 4,200 drivers for forged or altered plates, and seized 7,520 cars.

So far in 2023, the NYPD has already issued 130,000 summonses, arrested 1,777 drivers and towed 1,100 vehicles.

“These cars are also involved in hit and runs of both pedestrians and motorists, leaving innocent bystanders injured and without recourse,” Pilecki said.

PIX11 News also spoke with Dr. Adam Scott Wandt at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Wandt said states like New Jersey and Texas were too lenient on allowing people to print plates at home during pandemic shutdowns when the DMV was closed.

“Now that we opened Pandora’s box, we’re trying to figure out how to get it shut again, and that’s going to require a major crackdown,” Wandt said.

Owen McShane, the Deputy Commissioner for Investigations for the New York State DMV, told PIX11 News they are teaming up with agencies across the state to crack down on drivers.

“We set up details at high volume areas, such as the Triboro bridge and in a 2-hour period, we’ll get 40 or 50 vehicles at a crossing that have invalid permits or expired or altered permits,” McShane said.

As for states that have allowed people to print temporary plates at home.

“They’re making changes; Texas has completely revamped their program, New Jersey has revamped their program, they provide up-to-date information for enforcement agencies on what permits are valid, what are not, and we work together on it,” McShane told PIX11 News.