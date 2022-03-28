Eviction cases are moving through New York’s court system at record pace, housing advocates told PIX11 News.

More than 200,000 families are fighting to stay in their homes, they said. That is double the amount from this time period in 2021.

City leaders are calling for the courts to slow the pace of these cases so tenants can maintain their legal right to an attorney. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine is one of the authors of the law passed by the New York City Council ensuring tenants have access to a legal team as they face eviction.

“There are tenants today not receiving their legally mandated right to counsel,” he said. “That is unacceptable.”

The pandemic devastated an unprecedented number of tenants ability to pay their rent. The main concern is a much bigger crisis: homelessness.

The Rent Stabilization Association, which represents New York City landlords, said in a statement: “The Housing Courts have indicated that the anticipated eviction tsunami has never materialized – contrary to the advocate rhetoric. However, the Housing Courts are where tenants and owners resolve problems and where rent assistance is provided to renters. But for the eviction proceedings that have come before the courts since the lifting of the moratorium, the ‘flood’ of cases isn’t the issue. The real problem is that legal services providers have claimed that they are spread too thin and cannot provide right-to-counsel – and this is when Housing Court is still operating virtually and hearing only 20-30 cases in each part per day.”