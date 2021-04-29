NYC Council votes to make ‘Open Streets’ permanent

NEW YORK — A change to life in New York City brought on by the pandemic will soon become a permanent fixture.

The city council voted to make the city’s “Open Streets” program permanent and resourced for communities that want them on Thursday, which will keep certain roads closed to traffic at least part-time.

BREAKING: The Council just voted to



✅ create a City-facilitated retirement program for private sector employees

✅ expand and strengthen the right to counsel for low-income tenants facing eviction

✅ make #OpenStreetsNYC permanent + resourced for communities that want them — NYC Council (@NYCCouncil) April 29, 2021

“NYC’s Open Streets program allows communities to embrace new public space and support small businesses,” the city’s website says. “Open Streets prioritize pedestrians and cyclists by transforming streets into public space.”

May businesses have used the program to put outdoor seating in front of restaurants, allowing businesses to serve customers during a period when they couldn’t do business indoors.

The Open Streets program started last April and was scheduled to end in the fall before being extended. At this time, around 60 miles of streets have been designated for the program.

Really proud of the legislation we passed today. It will make a huge difference in the lives of New Yorkers. Congratulations to the sponsors and advocates who worked so hard to make it all happen. https://t.co/HPIFbsj3QL — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) April 29, 2021