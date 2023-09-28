NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Council is considering the expansion of its noise camera program.

City leaders are under pressure from residents to come up with a solution to the thousands of noise complaints received by 311 this year.

Last year, in 2022, the city began a pilot program, placing noise cameras at a few locations in Manhattan. The cameras target car and truck noise and drivers who get too loud are fined.

A debate on a package of bills was set to take place Thursday but has been postponed to next month.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.