NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Council passed a resolution on Thursday afternoon in support of expanding eligibility requirements for crime victims getting compensated.

Resolution #0025-2022 calls on the New York State legislature to pass A.8619A/S.7573, which supporters say would remove barriers in applying for compensation claims.

Survivors of crime stood on the steps of City Hall among local elected officials. One sponsor, Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse, was among them.

“Allow every New Yorker, no matter their race, gender, religion or sexual preference to have the opportunity to heal and access to the benefits they are entitled to,” Narcisse said.

The state’s Office of Victim Services compensates victims and survivors for costs that come up as a result of a crime. Some examples are hospital bills, lock replacement or burial expenses.

“Black and Latina mothers should not have to start crowdsourcing funds on platforms like GoFundMe to pay for a funeral,” Luis Hernandez, executive director of Youth Over Guns, said.

Advocacy group Common Justice said this money can help survivors get back on their feet after a traumatic experience, but a current requirement in accessing these funds says the crime must be reported to police within one week. However, some groups — like immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community — often fear reporting to police.

“We operate in a system that prioritizes prosecution and convictions over survivors’ wellbeing,” Danielle Sered, executive director of Common Justice, said.

Not having time to heal and instead reliving the trauma by repeating what happened is a barrier to receiving these funds, the group said. Another issue, they added, is strained relationships with police.

Deja Jones, a volunteer with Common Justice, said she is a victim of police brutality.

“My prior experience with the police prevented me from filing a police report barring me from access to victim compensation funding,” Jones said.

Common Justice reports that most recipients of compensation are White women between the ages of 29 and 59 — “because they are more comfortable to go to the police to report crimes,” Narcisse said.

The passage of the resolution by the state legislature would allow victims to instead report the crimes to their doctors or certified organizations. It would also extends the time to report the crime from one week to a “reasonable time” and also extends the time to file a claim for compensation from one year to seven years.

The next step is getting the state legislature to approve it and lastly, the governor to sign.