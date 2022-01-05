NYC Council selects Adrienne Adams to be 1st Black speaker

NYC City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams on PIX11

The incoming New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams speaks to the PIX11 Morning News on Dec. 28, 2021. (PIX11 News)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Council will have its first Black leader after Adrienne Adams was chosen as the council’s speaker on Wednesday.

Adams, a Democrat from Queens, was chosen to serve as speaker on a 49-2 vote by council members.

The 61-year-old is a lifelong resident of Queens and was a Bayside High School classmate of New York City’s new Mayor Eric Adams. The two are unrelated.

Adrienne Adams takes over the role from Corey Johnson, who was term-limited.

Adams will preside over the city’s first-ever majority female council, with women making up 31 of the 51 members of the council sworn in Wednesday.

