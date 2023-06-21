NEW YORK (PIX11) — During a City Council hearing, members of the Adams administration were grilled about the conditions inside migrant shelters.

In the last week alone, close to 3,000 new migrants arrived in New York City seeking shelter. The city’s Emergency Management said the system is now at a breaking point.

“I wish there was a piece of legislation that we could waive like a magic wand to magically create the capacity in the city for us to open up respite centers, with everything that’s needed,” Commissioner Zachary Iscol said.

Iscol said while the city does not intend to house migrants in school gyms, all locations are still on the table.

“The decision is being made around us not wanting to have people sleep on the street,” Iscol said.

As part of Wednesday’s hearing, council members also discussed proposed legislation that would set minimum standards for where the city can house migrants and would require staffers in Margaret’s shelters to respond to people who experienced trauma.