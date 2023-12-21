NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Council passed a bill Wednesday requiring professional and collegiate sports venues to allow attendees to bring reusable containers to events.

The legislation details that the aluminum or stainless steel bottles must be empty to enter the venue and no larger than 24 fluid ounces. Venues that do not comply will face penalty fines, officials said.

The bill has been passed along to Mayor Adams, who has 30 days to sign or veto the bill.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.