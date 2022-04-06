THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York City Council held an oversight hearing Wednesday to discuss fire safety legislation after 17 people died in a Bronx fire in January.

“Even for veteran first responders who encounter dire circumstances on a regular basis, the loss of life at the Twin Parks Fire was staggering,” acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

A space heater, which was left running for days sparked, the fire.

Councilmember Oswald Feliz said the fire “turned into a tragedy because the self-closing doors in the building were not self closing.”

Lawmakers discussed the potential impact of legislation that would increase penalties for landlords who fail to install required self-closing doors. Additionally, councilmembers considered a proposed law that would place stricter regulations on space heaters.

“If passed, this bill would require electric space heaters in New York City to be equipped with a thermostat and equipped with an automatic shut off feature that disables the device if it overheats or tips over,” Councilmember Shahana Hanif said.