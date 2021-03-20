NYC Council says audit reveals 1,400 calls from city jails ‘illegally recorded’

NEW YORK — New York City’s Department of Corrections will testify before the city council Monday after the council’s criminal justice chair said that an audit revealed over 1,400 phone calls from city jails have been illegally recorded.

Council Criminal Justice Chair Keith Power put out a statement Saturday after an audit revealed that 1,400 calls were recorded in the jails. Powers also cites that two people died at Rikers Island within days of each other and two more were mistakenly release. He said that there are “systemic problems at the agency.”

“In the last few weeks, we have seen a deeply troubling pattern of mismanagement from the department of corrections,” Powers said in a statement. “These incidents are unacceptable and they highlight systemic problems. We demand full answers.”