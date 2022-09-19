NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City, struggling to find places for thousands of migrants bused to the five boroughs, could house them on cruise ships, Mayor Eric Adams said.

By law, the city is obligated to provide shelter to anyone who asks. The mayor says a final decision has not been made on whether or not the city will use cruise ships to house the migrants.

“That was something that the previous administration, Bloomberg administration of my understanding, they looked at that during the surge,” Adams said Sunday on WCBS. “And so we’re looking at that as a temporary measure, not as a permanent measure, a permanent measure to get people into housing, but at the same time with this influx, we have opened 23 emergency shelters. We are predicted with the influx of opening, probably, 38 additional emergency shelters. So we have to find temporary measures to address this issue.”

Jacquelyn Simone, a policy director with the Coalition for the Homeless, expressed concern at the city potentially using cruise ships for shelter.

“We need to think about what message does this send to the people who are coming here and seeking asylum or other homeless New Yorkers if we’re literally pushing them to the margins of society sort of sending them out of sight,” Simone said.

Housing has not been the only concern for migrants in New York City. A mother who recently arrived in New York City after crossing the southern border into the United States killed herself inside a city shelter, Adams said Monday.

“Our goal is to just tell those who are going through this dramatic experience, that if you need mental health assistance, we are providing that and we’re going to continue to do so,” he said.

