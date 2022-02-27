NEW YORK (PIX11) — The vaccine requirement for New York City businesses could end in just over a week, Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday.

As long as there are “no surprises this week,” the Key2NYC requirements will end on March 7, Adams said.

“This will give business owners the time to adapt and will allow us to ensure we are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York,” he said.

The Key2NYC rules apply to indoor dining, indoor fitness and indoor entertainment locations. That covers:

restaurants, catering halls, hotel banquet rooms, bars, nightclubs, cafeterias, coffee shops, fast food restaurants, grocery stores with indoor dining and other indoor dining spaces

gyms, fitness centers, fitness classes, pools, dance studios and other indoor fitness studios, such as yoga or Pilates

movie theaters, music and concert venues, museums, aquariums and zoos, professional sports arenas, indoor stadiums, convention centers, exhibition halls, hotel meeting and event spaces, performing arts theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, pool and billiard halls, recreational game centers, adult entertainment and indoor play areas

March 7 could also spell the end of masking requirements inside city schools.

Mayor Adams’ announcement comes on the heels of updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking guidelines.

He’d hinted at ending the policy on Wednesday. New York City’s indoor vaccine mandate went into effect in August, but it wasn’t fully enforced until September.

“I’m ready to get ahead of all of this and get back to a level of normalcy. But they’re giving us clear instructions. They gave us benchmarks, we’re going to follow those benchmarks,” he said. “But I look forward to the next weeks going through a real transformation.”