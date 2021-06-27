NYC cooling centers open amid heat advisory

People cool off in a water feature in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

NEW YORK — Cooling centers across New York City opened Sunday as potentially dangerous heat and humidity descended on the five boroughs.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the city from noon on Monday through at least 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The weather service warned 90-degree temperatures mixed with high humidity could make it feel in excess of 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday won’t be much better with highs in the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies, setting up the possibility for another heat wave.

A heat wave is declared when temperatures reach 90 degrees or above for three consecutive days.

For the full seven-day forecast, click here

On Sunday, temperatures were expected to top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with high humidity. There’s a slight chance for an afternoon storm or passing shower, however, most of the day will be partly cloudy.

New York City Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said not all libraries and senior centers will be available as cooling centers. You can find the nearest cooling center via an online interactive map.

Residents can also cool off at one of the city’s public beaches or outdoor pools.

Heat advisory safety tips:

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid prolonged periods of time in sun.

Stay in an air-conditioned space, if possible.

Wear loose, light clothing.

Check on your elderly and vulnerable neighbors.

Do not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles under any circumstances.