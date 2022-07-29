NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is proposing significant changes to how trash is collected.

The NYC Department of Sanitation is considering changing the earliest time you can set your trash out on the street to 8 p.m. That’s four hours later than the current set-out time of 4 p.m. The proposed change is meant to tackle New York City’s rat problem by limiting how long garbage is sitting outside.

“New Yorkers put millions of pounds of trash and recycling on the street starting at 4 p.m. – right as the evening rush is getting underway – and then it stays out, serving as a nightclub for rats and other pests, until it’s collected. Well soon, we’re going to try to shut the club down,” said Joshua Goodman, the assistant commissioner for public affairs at the NYC Department of Sanitation.

New York City’s 4 p.m. set-out time is the earliest of any major city in the United States, according to Goodman. “It means the trash is often on the street for more time than it isn’t in a given 24-hour period,” Goodman said.

Under the proposed rule changes, if you want to put your garbage bag on the street, you would have to wait until 8 p.m. However, trash would be allowed outside a bit earlier in the day if it’s stored in a can or bin. Residential trash placed in a bin would be allowed on the street starting at 6 p.m. Commercial trash could go out in a bin starting an hour before the business closes.

Goodman said the Department of Sanitation is currently picking up about 5 million pounds of trash and recycling during the midnight to 8 a.m. shift, instead of the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift, which is several times higher than pre-pandemic.

“We are doing more of our collection on the midnight shift, getting bags cleared before most people wake up. You set it out later, we’ll pick up more of it earlier,” Goodman said.