NEW YORK (PIX11) — Money generated from New York City’s congestion pricing must be spent on modernizing the transit system, which was part of the state law that created the program in 2019.

Congestion pricing, the plan to toll drivers using surface streets in Manhattan below 60th Street, will be a reality by next April.

“The funding will help make the system effective and efficient,” said Harry, a transit rider.

Congestion pricing supporters say transit improvements will make the transit systems a better choice than driving to Manhattan’s Central Business District. However, Dustin Jones is skeptical, pointing to a plan for new elevators.

“We need better buses and safer subways and more buses and trains. I don’t want to wait for a 95% accessible system by the time I’m 65,” Jones said.

The program will create a dedicated revenue stream, which will allow the MTA to sell bonds for more money than congestion pricing raises each year. The plan is expected to raise $1 billion and allow for $15 billion in bond money.

Projects include regular repairs and maintenance, new electric buses, new train cars, new elevators, station improvements, new signals, new tracks, security upgrades and flooding prevention.

Capital improvements have been increasing during the past decades.

The congestion funds cover program costs and 80% to subway and bus. LIRR and Metro-North Railroad get 10% each.