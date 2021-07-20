NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio continued to call for congestion pricing Tuesday as New York City continues to reopen.

During his Tuesday press briefing, the mayor referenced several reports that New York City is the worst-in-the-nation when it comes to traffic congestion post-pandemic.

“If we don’t deal with these issues, it will stand in the way of the kind of recovery we need,” the mayor said.

With congestion considered the worst in the nation, the mayor has renewed his calls for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to free the city from gridlock and help save the planet.

The mayor announced a $15 billion investment in mass transit, which would help the city reduce congestion and make the air cleaner.

“It would allow us to play our part in saving our planet from the climate crisis. There are so many reasons to do this, the mayor said.

However, nothing is being done through the state and MTA. “You hear the sound of crickets,” he added.

De Blasio also called on the MTA to name appointees to the Traffic Mobility Review Board and finish the environmental review.

Last week, the mayor nominated Finance Commissioner Sherif Soliman to serve on MTA Traffic Mobility Review Board and set public goals to have congestion pricing by 2022.

“Congestion pricing would make a profound impact,” the mayor said. “The faster we move it, the better it would be.”