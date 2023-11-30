NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report from The New York Times on Wednesday revealed New York City’s plan for congestion pricing.

Car and SUV drivers would be charged $15 once a day to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. Truck drivers would pay $24 or $36, depending on the size. Motorcyclists would pay $7.50, according to the report.

The FDR Drive, West Side Highway and the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel would be exempt from congestion pricing.

Taxis and rideshares would also be exempt, but a surcharge would be passed on to customers. Commuter buses would also be exempt, the report said.

Low-income New Yorkers would get half-off congestion pricing, according to the report, but only after their first 10 trips each month. Drivers between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., would get a 75% discount.

The MTA will take the recommendations and the bridges and tunnels board will review them on Dec. 6.

The board will then put together a proposed toll schedule with those rates. They have until February to prepare it, when public hearings begin.

The last step will be an MTA board review, which will also take public opinion into account. The board will vote and decide on a start date.