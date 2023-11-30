NEW YORK (PIX11) — Patience and parking are both often in short supply at the foot of the George Washington Bridge in Washington Heights.

Melvin, a Washington Heights resident, said he spends about two hours every day looking for a parking spot.

“With that happening, it could be a lot worse. It’s insane. You don’t have any other options,” said Melvin.

Melvin and other local residents said they are not happy about the prospect of even more drivers crossing the George Washington Bridge, and then fighting for the same limited number of parking spots, before hopping on mass transit — all to avoid paying the new $15 congestion pricing toll.

“We have the bus station, we have the taxis, we have the traffic. I think it’s a really bad idea. I really do,” said Elizabeth, another resident.

There are no planned breaks for the peak hour, traditional “9 to 5” crowd using the George Washington Bridge to enter New York City north of the Midtown toll zone.

“That’s a haircut every day. I’m coming from Jersey. That’s $17, plus $15. I work in Manhattan. I’m a doorman. I don’t make $50 an hour,” said Ramon, a New Jersey resident.

Another New Jersey resident, Felix, added, “I won’t be coming here. Not many people can afford it. It’s gonna be bad.”

Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul are still at odds over the new toll.

“That number released today is $15 a trip. So that’s lower. I know there’s going to be an impact, but we have to also deal with the larger picture — protecting and cleaning up our environment, protecting the quality of air, protecting mobility on our streets, and also protecting our financial stability of the MTA,” said Hochul.

Murphy said the current plan only creates more problems.

“It’s displacing pollution from Manhattan to Northern Jersey, particularly around the George Washington Bridge. And it’s ripping off New Jersey commuters to pay for whatever financial failings the MTA has,” said Murphy.

Murphy said his administration is still considering all of its options, including additional legal action.