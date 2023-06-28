NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City comptroller released an audit purportedly showing evidence that Mayor Eric Adams’ effort to remove homeless encampment sites and find more livable conditions for the city’s homeless was a failure. The audit claims that of the thousands removed, only three secured permanent housing.

The mayor’s goal was to secure housing and services for the homeless people who were forcibly removed from the encampments they had built along city streets. But according to the audit of the New York City Department of Homeless Services (DHS) by Comptroller Brad Lander, the plan was not successful. “Ninety-nine percent remained homeless. That’s what we call in the business a policy failure,” Lander said.

Lander claimed DHS failed to meet its primary goal of connecting the homeless with permanent housing. “Of 2,308 people forced out during sweeps, a mere 90 managed to stay in shelters for more than one day and only three people were able to secure permanent housing,” Deputy Comptroller Maura Hayes-Chaffe said.

The audit showed that the sweeps also failed to achieve a secondary goal of eliminating encampments. Over 30% of the sites were rebuilt in some form.

Homeless advocates called on the mayor to find a better approach to deal with New York City’s homeless crisis.

“We want the mayor to immediately cease the inhumane and counterproductive sweeps in involuntary removal from public spaces,” said Dave Giffen, executive director of the Coalition for the Homeless. “We need to see vastly more safe havens, more stabilization beds to come on line and we need a robust Housing First program.”

A large-scale Housing First program is what the comptroller’s office is proposing. It’s a practice that provides permanent housing without first requiring individuals to enter shelter or graduate through a series of programs or services. The office would also like the city to invest in the expansion of single rooms in safe haven shelters.

“With the Housing First approach to street homeless combined with upholding the city’s right to shelter more broadly, New York City could dramatically reduce street homelessness. The city that never sleeps should aspire to have no one sleep on the street,” Lander said.

City Hall took issue with the comptroller’s report. “Despite the inherent difficulty of this work, our efforts have been indisputably successful,” mayor spokesperson Fabian Levy said in a statement. “In the first year of this initiative, New Yorkers experiencing unsheltered homelessness accepted services at six times the rate they did under the previous administration’s approach.”

City Hall claimed the comptroller report was flawed in that it focused too heavily on the work of DHS and did not investigate work done by other agencies such as the NYPD in the encampment sweep task force.