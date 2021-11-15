NYC commission votes to move City Hall Thomas Jefferson statue to New-York Historical Society

Thomas Jefferson statue in City Hall

In this July 14, 2010 photo, a statue of Thomas Jefferson, right, stands under the peeling ceiling in New York’s City Hall Council Chamber. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

MANHATTAN — After it was voted to remove the Thomas Jefferson statue in the New York City Council’s chambers at City Hall, the commission approved plans Monday to relocate it to the New-York Historical Society.

The New York City Public Design Commission unanimously voted to approve the long-term loan of the statue to the Upper West Side museum.

The commission voted last month to remove the statue, which stood inside City Hall since 1833.

Since then, the bronze painted plaster statue of the third president of the United States and writer of the Declaration of Independence, has watched over the lawmakers of New York City.

The City Council’s Black, Latino and Asian caucus has long objected to its presence because Jefferson wasn’t just a U.S. president or a founding father, he was also a lifelong slave owner, which is a major part of why many people have objected to him being upheld as an American icon.

Assemblymember Charles Barron and his wife, City Councilmember Inez Barron, led the fight to remove the statue. They want City Hall to memorialize people who better reflect New York’s history and diversity.

