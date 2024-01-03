BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new street vendor ban on the Brooklyn Bridge went into effect on Wednesday.

In the early morning hours, as the new ban went into effect, city crews were seen removing the property of some street vendors on the iconic bridge and in some cases then giving it back.

Mayor Eric Adams said city officials will be enforcing the ban, whether vendors are licensed or not. He previously called the vendor situation on the Brooklyn Bridge hazardous.

“People couldn’t walk. It’s not only a sanitary issue, but also a public safety issue,” Adams said.

However, vendors say this is how they make a living and they should be allowed to stay.

“This is how I make my money, I provide for my family here,” said one vendor who spoke with PIX11 News. “I have two kids — a 10-year-old, and a 7-year-old — I got to take care of these people. It does not make sense [the ban], this is a tourist area, like Times Square.”

Vendors usually sell memorabilia and other New York City trinkets on the Brooklyn Bridge. If a vendor refuses to leave, the Department of Transportation will confiscate the items and put them into storage for later pickup.

The new ban aims to enhance pedestrian safety, ease overcrowding, and promote the safety and security of the bridges, according to the DOT.

The full rules and the city’s plan can be found here.

