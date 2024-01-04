NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers overwhelmingly complained about a series of quality-of-life issues last year, including homeless encampments, illegal smoke shops, and unlicensed scooters, police said.

In response, New York City officials cleared over 5,300 homeless encampments, confiscated 27,000 bikes and ghost cars, arrested 400 people at smoke shops, and made over 25,000 shoplifting arrests in 2023, according to NYPD data.

“The number one complaint we get citywide is the illegal mopeds, motorcycles, and (unregistered) ATVs hurting people,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a press briefing on Wednesday. “Smoke shops is another complaint we get often.”

Officials have also shut down 50 of the 2,400 smoke shops in the city. Authorities seized $26 million in drugs and issued $52 million in summonses last year, police said.

“The efforts are really getting after smoke shops,” Chell said.

The NYPD also targeted vendors selling counterfeit merchandise in Times Square and on Canal Street, collecting over $220 million worth of fake goods, officials said.

Drinking in public, reckless driving, and public urination also accounted for a 75% increase in summonses last year, officials said.

“We are addressing quality of life enforcement,” Chell said.

