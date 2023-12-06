NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City recorded its first pediatric flu death of the season, according to the New York State Health Department.

A second child upstate in Erie County has also died of the flu this season, health officials confirmed on Wednesday.

New York health officials have issued a new mandate for healthcare workers. The new declaration requires all healthcare workers who are unvaccinated for the influenza virus to wear a mask in certain healthcare settings.

“We have now declared that flu is prevalent in New York State, which means health care personnel who are not vaccinated against the flu this season need to take extra precautions and wear a mask in health care facilities, as they are exposed to sick patients and come into close contact with those most vulnerable to the flu,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “Everyone 6 months of age and older should get the flu shot as it is the best way to protect yourself and will lessen the symptoms if you do get sick.”

The two pediatric deaths will be reported in the state’s influenza report, which will be issued sometime this week, a spokesperson for the New York State Health Department said.

For more information and to see if the flu is prevalent in your area, visit the state’s Flu Tracker.

