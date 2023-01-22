NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking for some last-minute cash to grab a midnight slice won’t have access to some Chase ATMs in New York City.

The bank announced this week that the around-the-clock ATMs will close at the same time as the branches, which is around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., due to “rising crime and vagrancy,” the bank said in a tweet.

“Our apologies. We decide to close several ATM vestibules at 5 PM or 6 PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules,” the tweet said.

The lockdowns may be temporary, according to a Chase spokesperson. It remained unclear which locations would be affected by the shutdown.

“For the safety of our customers and employees, we may temporarily close some ATMs overnight,” the spokesperson said. “We can’t confirm how many ATMs are affected because it changes constantly.”

Some Chase customers were irked by the inconvenience and fired back at the bank’s announcement on social media.

“If ATMs aren’t available when the bank is closed, what’s the point??” an irate customer said in a tweet.

“Are you going to refund the ATM fees to customers when we get ripped off to use a bodega ATM to pay for our late-night slice of pizza because you can’t provide a basic service to account holders? I didn’t think so,” another customer tweeted.

The bank’s customer support service acknowledged in a tweet this would be an inconvenience for the company’s clients.

“I know this outcome wasn’t ideal, but your experience is still very important to us,” the customer support account said in response to one of the customers.