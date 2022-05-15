MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New Yorkers came out on Sunday to celebrate at the first annual Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Cultural and Heritage Parade.

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders proud of their heritage marched down Sixth Avenue. The parade came the day after the city’s first-ever Japanese heritage parade.

“Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrates New Yorkers who contribute to the rich culture that makes New York the greatest city in the world,” Mayor Eric Adams said when he announced the parade. “As we work to combat a spike in hate crimes, it is important to support and uplift our AAPI brothers and sisters.”

New York is home to the second-largest Asian American and Pacific Islander population in the United States, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data.