MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan is commemorating the start of Pride month with an event Wednesday evening.

The cathedral in Morningside Heights is lighting up its columns in bright rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to the lighting ceremony, there will be activities mixing art and religious iconography, highlighting local artists.

The cathedral has been a home for progressive social causes for a long time. It was one of the first churches in the United States to recognize the impact of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s and continues honoring survivors today.

Pride month lasts from June 1 to June 30.