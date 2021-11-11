NYC businesses hiring more people with disabilities

HARLEM, Manhattan — She’s qualified, she’s trained, she’d ready to work.

Tamiko Cuffee, a 43-year-old woman with developmental disabilities, lost her job during the pandemic like many others, but after 16 months, she got a job working for Red Rabbit in Harlem. She’d worked at a fast food restaurant for 18 years, but it was closed due to the pandemic.

Cuffee said she loved her new job.

Naeema Arrastia-Rateau, the chief business officer of Red Rabbit and Cuffee’s boss, said Cuffee never seems to stop working. She is the third worker with disabilities Red Rabbit hired this year.

Goodwill Industries trains thousands of New York City workers with disabilities each year, CEO Katy Gaul-Stigge said. In 2020, NY/NJ Goodwill industries placed 345 people with disabilities in jobs. Gaul-stigge says getting a job sets each person on a path toward self-sufficiency and changes their lives.

For more information about Goodwill NY/NJ services, email services@goodwillny.org or visit their website at goodwillny.org.